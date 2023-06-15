BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

One of the biggest, best and longest-running 7-on-7 tournaments in Arkansas will be back in business on Friday.

This summer’s two-day Shootout of the South, hosted by Pulaski Academy at the Mighty Bluebird Soccer Complex, will feature 24 teams from four states and will start with pool play at 9:30 a.m.

It has Bruins head coach and and former Razorback football standout Anthony Lucas excited about the annual event, which began in 2005 and has bracket play through late Saturday afternoon.”

“I really look forward to this time of the year,” Lucas said. “One of the reasons is because we get a lot of teams and people coming to our campus and you just have football going in all differtnt type of different directions.

“It is just a great weekend and a great tournament, too, for people just to come post and watch and I just love the atmosphere.

Pulaski Academy, 12-1 last season, is coming off a Class 6A state title, achieved with a 42-35 championship game win over Greenwood that avenged a regular season road 33-23 loss to the Bulldogs.

They will be trying to repeat with a new quarterback as

Arkansas baseball pitching commit Kel Busby suffered a a recent injury that will see him miss his senior gridiron season while rehabbing.

Junior Brandon Cobb stepped in for Busby in a pair of games last season and is the likely starting signal caller this season.

“Brandon Cobb is awesome and doing a great job,” Lucas said. “Kel got hurt and we are sad about that, but we excited about Brandon and the other kids we have coming back.”

Lucas is looking to add more toughness to his program this summer.

“To be honest with you, we have got to get tougher, platy tougher with the mentality that we are better than the next person,” Lucas said. “Right now, we tend to struggle with that with some of our kids.

“We want to get to where the mentality that if you are playing PA, you better be ready and were are going to be ready as well. Once we can get that ironed out, I think we will be fine.”

Pulaski Academy will actually field two teams in the event with its Gold squad in a pool that also includes Jonesboro, Lonoke, Greenbrier and Oklahoma teams Miami and Heritage Hall.

The Pulaski Academy Blue team is in a pool that also has North Little Rock, Arkadelphia, Hot Springs Lakeside and Texas powers Trinity and Keller.

Class 7A state champion Bryant – who won its fifth consecutive state title last season – joins Harding Academy, Little Rock Catholic, Texarkana and Sheridan in a group that will battle Friday.

The fourth pool has Conway, Little Rock Christian, Little Rock Southwest, Marion, Osceola and Stigler, Okla.

“I was a little disappointed that MRA from Madison, Mississippi, wasn’t coming this year, but there is a lot of great teams coming like Keller, Trinity Christian and the teams from Oklahoma that have been here consistent throughout the years.

“…Parklane is back and they came two years ago and just won one or two games, but were back last year and won the consolation bracket.

“There is going to be a lot of great competition and a lot of great athletes from around the state of Arkansas and the other states. We are just looking forward to hosting a great tournament and for our team personally to get better.”

Photo by John D. James