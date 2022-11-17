BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Once you advance in the high school state football playoffs, there are few easy games and one second-round match up epitomizes that.

Little Rock Parkview (9-2) will host Wynne (9-2) Thursday night at War Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. in a Class 5A clash.



It’s a battle of two teams that have combined to win their last 13 games with head coach Brad Bolding’s Parkview squad riding an eight-game victory spree.

“We have a tremendous amount of respect for the Wynne program,” Bolding said. “They have won a lot of games over the years and we had better come ready to play and play from the start or we will be putting up the equipment.

“That is something that we have really tried to harp on with our player and I believe they understand it’s one (loss) and your done.”

Parkview downed Morrilton 29-7 in the opening round last Friday night while Wynne was eliminating visiting Harrison 27-24.

“We are trying to go deep in the playoffs and we are in the early stages of trying to build a really good program here,” Bolding said. “One of the keys is to concentrate not only on the current game, but on each play. We are just trying to make sure our kids understand that.”

The Yellowjackets feature a double-slot offense that is run-oriented.

“What they do with their offense is something that you don’t see too often so that’s always tough to prepare for,” Bolding said. “And they have options and stuff like that you really have to be ready for a lot of stuff.

“Our kids are excited about it. We practiced Sunday and had a really good practice to get the week rolling.”

The game is on Thursday because Little Rock Parkview and Little Rock Catholic share Friday night games at War Memorial Stadium.

“I think this will be the fourth game we will have played on Thursday this season so we are pretty familiar with it,” Bolding said.

The Patriots rolled in their opening-round win while limiting the Devil Dogs to just 151 yards total offense and forcing three turnovers.

“We came out and play well,” Bolding said. “We were kind of hit and miss offensively and I could see that coming because we didn’t practice very well last week. That is somethingh that we talked to them pretty heavily about.

“But our defense really came out and played well from the start and really played well for four quarters. I think that is something that our offense will learn from and hopefully out together four good quarters this week.”

Little Rock Parkview features sophomore Omarion Robinson (6-0, 170), who has offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss, TCU and Arkansas State.

Robinson is a threat on offense, defense and via special teams.

He had 230 return yards in a 47-21 win over Hope in which he returned two punts for touchdowns, a kickoff for a score and an interception return for an additional TD.

That productivity was all in the first half.

“He has had a great season and can really factor into a game in so many ways,” Bolding said. “He is a weapon on offense, defense and special teams and opposing teams have to account for him on every play.”

Senior tailback Darrien Bennett (6-1, 220) rushed 19 times for 129 yards and one touchdown against Morrilton while junior quarterback Eric McGehee (6-0, 170) was 9 of 18 passing for 115 yards and a touchdown.

“Eric McGehee started off the year a little sketchy there because he just did not have the game experience, but as the year has done on, he has just gotten better and better,” Bolding said. “He’s got some really good targets to throw to and has really settled in.”

