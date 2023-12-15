BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

The Arkansas Athletics Association finalized its 2024-2026 conference assignments to Thursday with 22 schools headed to different conferences.

That includes four private schools – Pulaski Academy, Little Rock Christian, Harding Academy and Shiloh Christian – all moving up a classification due it success and the Competitive Equity Factor.

Pulaski Academy and Little Rock Christian competed in Class 5A two seasons ago, Class 6A this past season and land in the Class 7A Central next season.

Those two schools will join Bryant, Cabot, Conway, Little Rock Central, Little Rock Southwest and North Little Rock.

Pulaski Academy head coach Anthony Lucas is excited about the new challenge.

“I am excited about the opportunity and our kids are excited,” Lucas said. “We have got a lot of work to do. Those guys will have a lot more depth than we will have and probably be a lot more physical, but we are going to do our part to get our kids ready.

“That was something we discussed this past week as coaches about moving up, we get to see hopefully different stuff, different athletes and different schemes the way 7A does it.

“It still all boils down and goes back to blocking and tackling.”

The new conference will bring about some exciting about new match ups.

“We’’ll get to go to some different stadiums such as Cabot, go over to North Little Rock that has a nice facility and we have been playing Bryant in a scrimmage benefit game, but now it will be a regular season game,” Lucas said.

“…And I am going to be honest with you. I have been in Arkansas off and on since 1994 and I have never been to Conway’s stadium. Now I’ll get an opportunity to go to there…It will be interesting and exciting.

“We have a lot of work to do this offseason to get ready for it.”

Shiloh Christian will now find itself up yet another weight class, moving from Class 4A to 5A and now to the 6A-West for its 2024 slate.

The Saints join a conference whose members also include defending Class 6A champion Greenwood, Lake Hamilton, Mountain Home, Siloam Springs, Russellville, Van Buren and Fort Smith Southside, who is moving down some Class 7A.

Harding Academy will basically switch placees with nearby Searcy High School.

Harding Academy, just off a Class 4A state title, will have jumped from Class 3A to the 5A Central in three season while Searcy is bumped down to Class 4A.

Harding Academy now joins a conference that includes Batesville, Brookland, Green County Tech, Nettleton, Paragould, Valley View and Wynne.

Episcoal Collegiate is a fifth private school moving up a classification, but that is due to an increased enrollment number.

• Pine Bluff, Jacksonville and Texarkana (Arkansas High) are moving Class 5A to 6A

• Gravette, Huntsville and Nashville move up from Class 4A to 5A

• Forrest City and Southside Batesville are going down from Class 5A to Class 4A

• Bigelow, Carlisle, Harrisburg, LR Hall, Danville, Hector and Mountainburg advance from 2A to 3A

• Booneville, Glen Rose, McGehee, Fountain Lake, Genoa Central and Mountain View are all bouncing up from Class 3A to Class 4A

• There will be 13 teams scheduled to play sanctioned 8-man football while split into two division and four teams slated to play unsanctioned club 8-man football.

Eight teams that have been playing 8-man football will go back to playing 11-man football.

