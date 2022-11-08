BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Hazen’s dominate and perfect 2022 football regular season has an old foe standing in the way first as the Class 2A state playoffs get underway on Friday night.

The Hornets (9-0), who have outscored their foes by a whopping 430-58 margin during this campaign, will host Poyen (5-5) Friday night at 7 p.m.

That’s the same Poyen program that downed Hazen 38-24 in last season’s Class 2A quarterfinal round game, the last time the Hornets lost a contest.

“It’s been a special season so far,” Hazen head coach Joe Besancon said. “The best aspect of this team is they support each other. They believe in each other and they don’t doubt each other’s abilities. We always tell them before a game ‘don’t get on your teammate. That is the coach’s job so just lift them back up.’

“They believe in that and they really do care for each other.”

Besancon knows his team can’t have a bad Friday or the school will be changing sports right away.

“The one thing about this is you had been better be ready when you start the playoffs or you will be starting basketball,” Besancon said.

Hazen’s perfect season has really had just one game in doubt – a 38-30 win over Carlisle last Friday night.

The Hornets overcame the adversity of not having star quarterback Luke King for the opening half.

“Last week’s game we had to play the first half without Luke,” Besancon said. “He got ejected against Bearden and was falsely accused, let’s just leave it at that. So we had to make some adjustments during the week without him. We had three different guys that we had three different packages with at quarterback just to get through that first half.

“We were down 16-14 at half and I was happy with that considering the circumstances. I thought the kids did a good job and we knew we had Luke coming back in the second half.

As a freshman, King took over at quarterback for then Arkansas commit Blayne Toll, who played a year for the Razorbacks, transferred to Colorado State and is now a sophomore at Arkansas State.

“Luke kind of opens up our whole offense because he can do a lot of things,” Besancon said. “We were playing good, but when he came in during the second half made us played even better.”

Poyen, under head coach Vick Barrett, downed Hazen 38-24 last season.

“Poyen is who beat us last year and put us out of the playoffs,” Besancon said. “Coach Barrett and his staff do a really good job. He will have them ready and they run the football a lot. We will get another dose of that straight downhill football. They will throw in some passes here and there, but it is going to be a big challenge for us.”

The winner of Hazen-Poyen will face the victor of Conway Christian-Marked Tree in the second round.