It’s been said that in football that it’s most important to have a November to Remember.

But now that the calendar has turned, it’s time to have a December to Never Forget.

That the’s mentality put forth by Rivercrest head coach Johnny Fleming, whose Colts (12-2) will face unbeaten Harding Academy (14-0) Saturday night at 6:30 inside of Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium.

“We’ve got a little saying, you remember the teams that play in December,” Fleming said. “Don’t let the opportunity slip away because it may not come back. This won’t scare them. They’ll go out there and play. Whatever happens, happens. Don’t be the reason you get beat.”

Rivercrest is making its 11th championship game appearance in school history, the first since falling to Shiloh Christian 58-20 in the 2020 Class 4A title game.

The Colts last won the state title in 2017, shaking off regular season losses to Newport and Valley View to down Junction City 48-14 for the Class 3A crown.

Harding Academy is making its 14th trip to the finals and looking for its 10 title.

The two programs have met twice this century in championship games with Rivercrest winning 14-10 in the Class 3A title game and Harding Academy 33-18 in 2015.

“We know it is going to a tough challenge with Harding being there for the fifth straight trip to the state finals, but it is a different set of kids so our kids are excited,” Fleming said. “They will be prepared and we’ll go down there and see what happens.”

Rivercrest has won 11 straight games after opening the 2023 season 1-2 with a win over Manila (46-6) and then consecutive losses to Little Rock Mills (59-34) and Valley View (47-25).

“Well, I told our guys after the Valley View game and the Mills game that we wouldn’t play anybody better than those two teams like that until we got to Thanksgiving weekend,” Fleming said. “And that was Arkadelphia and they were comparable to those two teams.”

Rivercrest has outscored its postseason foes 136-26 with home wins over Mena (36-0), Gravette (40-0), Arkadelphia (36-12) and Warren (24-14).

“To be honest, that is amazing that we (the defense) have played that good,” Fleming said. “Our linebackers are healthy, our defensive line is making plays and our secondary is keeping everybody from making big plays.”

That defense has been opportunistic.

“In high school football, if you have got to drive the ball down the field for 10 or 12 plays, eventually a high school kid is going to make a mistake,” Fleming said. “We’ve had a few interceptions at critical times and some big defensive stands. A lot of teams have gone for it on fourth down and we have made stops.

“That really contributes to just being healthy and everybody doing what they are supposed to do. And we have got kids that play hard.”

Fleming realizes that containing an Harding Academy offense headed up by junior quarterback Owen Miller, who has passed for 3,000 yards and 45 touchdowns and rushed for over 700 yards and 11 more scores.

The Wildcats defense is led by versatile Arkansas linebacker pledge Wyatt Simmons, who has 71 tackles, 12 for lost yardage this season.

“They are versatile and they can do everything,” Fleming said. “They have a solid defensive line that really comes after you. Their linebackers are good. Their secondary, we’re hoping we can do something with them.

“But they are good offensively. When you have a quarterback that can throw it and run it, that just gives you a lot bigger challenge. We didn’t think the Warren quarterback was going to run much so we knew we could just come after him. We made him hurry his throws.

“Now Harding is completely different. He’s been back there, he’s been tested. He knows what to do with it.

Rivercrest also has an outstanding offense led by quarterback Cavonta Washington, who has passed 1,853 yards and 24 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

He is joined in the backfield by tailback Koby Turner, who rushed for 268 yards against Warren to push his season total to 1,633 yars and 16 touchdowns.

He has two other big-time playmakers in Michael Rainier (47 catches, 729 yards, 684 yards rushing and a total of 21 touchdowns) and Buddah Harris, who has hauled in 41 receptions for 646 yards and six touchdowns.

Photo courtesy of Rivercrest athletics