BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

The Rogers football program is currently flying in some rarified air these days under head coach Chad Harbinson and can add to that this Friday night with a win in a battle of Class 7A-West conference unbeatens in Fayettville.

The Mounties (4-0, 1-0) will travel to face the Purple Dogs (4-0, 1-0) in a 7 p.m. game at Harmon Field and it has the potential to be a high-scoring one with the hosts averaging 53.3 points per game and the visitors scoring at a 45-point clip a contest.

“Obviously they (the Purple Bulldogs) are really good as always, but I think the key for us – as it always is down there – is to weather the storm,” Harbinson said. “They always play hard and they always seen to get off to a fast start, especially when they play at home.

“We just try to hang in there and hang tough in the first quarter. I think once we do that and get everybody settle down, we’ll show you that we can compete with them.”

Harbinson, who was previously head coach at Elkins and Harrison, is now 22-6 in his third season as head coach at Rogers with consecutive 9-3 seasons serving as the program’s best back-to-back seasons since 1970-71.

That includes a playoff win in each of the last two campaigns was a clear culture and winning mindset have developed.

“I think about that a lot because it is something you have to work on every single day and it is just hard to maintain,” Harbinson said. “But I think it really started when we got our staff in place with the guys in here coaching these players each and every day and the jobs they do with their coordinators.

“Obviously we’ve got good players in here right now. Just having that combination and the buy in you have. When you are doing something well in high school athletically, you’ve got some administrational support and you just have a lot of things going in the right direction.”

Rogers ended a 14-game losing streak to Fayetteville last season with a 31-28 home victory on JT Miller’s 38-yard field goal with 8 seconds left.

“As a coach we always look at things we should have done, you know what I mean,” Harbinson said. “In a game like that, it depends on who gets the breaks at the right time. We had a lot of turnovers in that game, but somehow found a way to still be in it in the fourth quarter.

“Our defense played outstanding all night because Drake Lindsey is probably the best quarterback in the state. To hold them to 28 points was a huge key and gave us an opportunity at the end and our guys made some plays they had to make at the right time.”

“Obviously we will have to play a lot cleaner and can’t make those mistakes because I believe this (Fayetteville) team is a little bit better than they were a year ago.”

Fayetteville downed Bentonville West 56-21 last Friday with Minnesota pledge Lindsey throwing for 437 yards and six touchdowns, five to wide receiver and Arkansas baseball commit Jason DeLamar.

Rogers comes in off a 44-38 road with at Fort Smith Southside lsat weekend in which the Mounties never trailed, but watched a 38-24 lead evaporate into a tie in the final quarter.

“We kind of went into that game knowing how good Southside’s offense was and knowing if they had extra possessions or we did things that would allow them them to have extra possessions they would wear us down because they are so big and physical up front,” Harbinson said.

“It didn’t play out like that and they had six possessions in the fourth quarter…But our kids never quit even though we had some adversity when we lost two running backs in the first quarter and it just kind of flipped guys upside down and had to completely change our game plan on the fly.

Williams was 26 of 44 for 480 yards and six touchdowns while receiver Jeff Regan (9 catches, 179 yards) and Caleb Hudgens (3 catches, 109 yards) had big nights also as Rogers rolled up 531 yards total offense.

Williams’ toss to Regan with 1:05 remaining turned into a 65-yard game-winning score.

“But our offensive line stepped up and our quarterback Dane Williams played outstanding and our receivers played well,” Harbinson said. “Its as another case of fighting through adversity and getting the job done in the end.”

Photo by John D. James