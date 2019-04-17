Salt Bowl 2019 set for Aug. 30

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The date for this year’s Salt Bowl has been set for Aug. 30.

The Salt Bowl Committee made the annoucement on Wednesday.

The annual contest described as the largest high school game in the state of Arkansas pits the Benton Panthers and Bryant Hornets.

The game will be played during Zero Week at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

“According to Arkansas Activities Association policy they have to adjust their calendar every six years so that Thanksgiving Week is always the 21st week of their calendar. So this year that puts Zero Week starting on Sunday August 25th. In order to not conflict with first Saturday of college football we have decided to move back to the Friday night of Labor Day weekend for this year and will evaluate future dates going forward” said Shane Broadway, spokesman for the Salt Bowl Committee in Wednesday’s emailed annoucement.

This season marks the 45th year that these two rivals have played one another. Since 1974 the rivalry and the tradition of the Salt Bowl continues to grow and we are excited for this year’s game featuring the defending 7A State Champions and the 6A State Runners-Up. We will be announcing the theme for this year’s game, details on the tailgate party, and our work with several local charities in the near future and look forward to working with all of you again this year.