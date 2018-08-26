Searcy Offensive Lineman Andrew Vest Among State's Top Players

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Searcy offensive lineman Andrew Vest is set for his season to open. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Vest is expected to have an outstanding senior season.

Vest and the Lions finished 10-3 in 2017. They open the season tonight

"I’m super pumped," Vest said. "First game is at Morrilton and our guys are locked in and ready to rock."

The Lions defeated Morrilton 51-17 in 2017. The Devil Dogs will be without their starting quarterback, junior Jacolby Criswell. The Lions advanced to the third round of the playoffs in 2017 before losing to Pine Bluff. How good can the team be this season?

"We’re going to have a really good team," Vest said. "A little different makeup than last year, because we’re gonna have quite a few younger guys who have the opportunity to contribute big time early on in their career."

Vest also talked about what he did this summer to improve himself as a player.

"i worked to strengthen my core, quicken my second step, and keep my weight centered and towards my inside in my pass set," Vest said.

Searcy vs. Morrilton

As far as his college decision, he has committed to UCA. However, Vest said Arkansas is still in contact with him. If Arkansas offers would you still possibly be receptive to an offer?

"I love UCA and love the program," Vest said. "But I also want to play the highest level of football I’m capable of."

What are your strengths and also the things you need to work on the most?

"I think my knowledge of the game is a big thing," Vest said. "I understand how the defense works and i can decipher what they want to do so we can change our protection to fit that. I need to work on some mechanics in my pass set."

Vest owns a 3.6 grade-point average and has recorded a 28 on the ACT. Arkansas has two commitments on the offensive line. Don't be surprised if the Hogs make a move on Vest if he has a good start to his senior season. He's a midterm graduate.