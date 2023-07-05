BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Shiloh Christian’s new head football coach and athletic director is not only a former Saints assistant, but also the reigning Oklahoma high school coach of the year.

Broken Arrow (Okla.) head coach Tucker Barnard, who was an assistant and defensive coordinator at Shiloh Christian from 2004-2011, was announced as the new Saints head coach on Wednesday.

“Incredible opportunity to serve in NWA at Shiloh Chrisitian School in Springdale, AR as AD and Head Football Coach!,” Barnard tweeted. “I can’t wait to see what God will do! Thank you to everyone that believed in me!

Barnard, 55-6 in the last five seasons at Broken Arrow and 99-43 in a dozen campaigns there, takes over for Jeff Conaway, who left Shiloh in June to becomes the new head coach at The First Academy in Orlando, Fla.

Per the Stillwater New Press, Barnard was interviewed last Thursday, offered the job on Sunday and accepted it on Monday.

“When I learned there was an interest – they had an interest in me and the types of things that they’re trying to do and the things they were able to offer to me and my family – it was just an opportunity we couldn’t afford to miss,” Barnard told the Stillwater paper.

Barnard’s run at Broken Arrow was capped with a 26-21 win over Choctaw in the Class 6A-II state championship last season.

He was named the state’s coach of the year by both the Tulsa World and the Oklahoman newspapers and will come on board after assistant coach Ashley Henley had been serving as interim head coach.

“I don’t know if I could’ve left any other way,” Barnard said. “I told the guys today that I stood in front of the team 12 years ago and promised that we were gonna – and no disrespect to anybody – that we were gonna restore Pioneer Pride, that we were gonna compete for championships and win them. I don’t know if I could’ve left without fulfilling that.”

Barnard made it clear that Shiloh Christian is a special place for him.

“I can’t tell you how much growth I had in the seven years that I was (in Springdale). I’m so excited to get my kids into that school and in that church,” Barnard said. “I know the heart of those people there and the instruction and leadership and wisdom that’s gonna be passed down to my kids. You can’t put a price tag on that.”

Shiloh Christian Superintendent Keith McDaniel was quoted in a press release announcing the hire.

The Saints have played in four straight state title games, winning in 2020 and 2021 and also including a 31-21 loss to Little Rock Parkview in the Class 5A championship this past season.

“I am incredibly excited about the future of our athletic program,” McDaniel said. “Coach Barnard is a big-time hire and will build on the storied tradition of Shiloh Christian athletics and seek to grow our student-athletes spiritually, academically and athletically. I have no doubt that coach Barnard will take our athletics program to a new level.”

