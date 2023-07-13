BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

The newest Shiloh Christian football coach can take great pride in the fact that his team made it to the Southwest Elite Classic 7-on-7 championship on Thursday, but he was quick to pass on the credit to his assistants.

New Shiloh head coach and former Stillwater (Okla.) High head coach and Saints assistant Tucker Bernard and his new team were edged 29-27 in overtime in the final by Oklahoma City Heritage Hall.

Bernard took over at Shiloh last week after a search to replace Jeff Conaway, who left to take over The First Academy in Orlando, Fla.

The assistant coaches handled things since Conaway’s departure.

“It’s certainly tough with all these assistant coach situations because they are the guys that kept things going, the glue holding all of this together while they waited,” Bernard said. “One of them could have been the guy and so that is a really difficult situation.

“But I couldn’t be more fortunate with kind of men that they are. They welcomed me in and accepted me into the office and I just couldn’t be happier.”

It was certainly a shock for the Saints players when Conaway made the decision to take a new job.

“I told our guys out here the first day that I met with them on the field that I was almost four weeks that Jeff had told them he was leaving until I came in and they are introducing me,” Bernard said. “I mean four weeks ago, we are all living our lives, we are in our comfort zone, were happy and we think we have the lay of the land and then boom and something changed.

“I really think football is kind of a great way for us to learn that as young adults…I mean you can make plans and have things laid out and you don’t know what is going to happen today or tomorrow.

“But the kids are awesome, they have built a great culture here. As soon as I walk in, they shake your hand, look you in the eye and are yes sir and no sir and want to do everything that you ask them to do. They have done that every second.”

Bernard was a Shiloh assistant coach from 2004-2011 before taking over at Broken Arrow and turning it into an Oklahoma power.

In his 12 seasons, Bernard led Stillwater to a 99-43 mark, including a 56-6 in his last six seasons at the helm.

That included Stillwater winning the Class 6A-I championship this past season with a 26-21 win over Choctaw.

“I will just tell you the absolute truth – I had zero intention of every leaving Stillwater,” Bernard said. “We built a brand new house, moved in in January and it was our forever home. We were never leaving.

“But I have been telling people around there that God had a different plan and when this came open, it just tugged on me so hard. I tried to ignore it. Honestly, I really did.

“I made a conscious decision that I am not calling anybody about this thing. We will just wait and see what happens and the Lord put this situation in place and I couldn’t be happier.

“My oldest son started school here and he was in the second grade when we left. So now I have a seventh and eight grader. To get them here in this church and this school, this city and this part of the country is wow, I am just really blessed.”

