BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

While it may not get as much publicity as it 11-man counterpart, Arkansas’ 8-man high school football championship game means just as much to the the coaches, players and fans.

Rector (9-0) will meet Spring Hill (9-3) Thursday night at 7 p.m. for the title inside Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium with the contest being televised by Arkansas PBS stations.

Rector head coach Dave Hendrix’ squad is returning to the state championship game after losing to Izard County 36-26 last season despite jumping out to a 14-0 lead.

“It is big for them,” Hendrix said of getting back to the championship. “We try not to make it any bigger than it is because at the end of the day it’s just a football game. But it would be foolish of me to say this isn’t bigger than the rest of them. It is.

“But we still can’t get into where we are at and what we are doing. We have to do what we do.”

Hendrix admits that was the case in 2022.

“I don’t think we will be as awed as we were last year when we came out and definitely we were a little bit off,” Hendrix said. “We will be again, but maybe this year we been there so maybe will help.”

Spring Hill head coach Greg Smith, whose program played for the Arkansas unsanctioned club championship four years ago, is obviously pleased with the effort put forth by his team this season.

“It’s been a blue collar type team,” Smith said. “Hard work ethic and just kind of day in and day out. We have had some injuries throughout the year from time to time and they have just tried to overcome all those little issues they have encountered.”

Smith joked that he has a senior-laden team to the extent a smallish school can.

“You can call it a senior-laden team as we have got seven seniors, but not all seven are playing both sides of the football,” Smith said. “With an 8-man roster and you’ve got 23 kids, that is 1/3 of your team is your seniors. In our league, that is a senior laden team.

“Those seniors have played, some of them have played when they bumped up even as ninth graders when we played for the championship in the non-sanctioned league against Mountain Pine. We actually hosted that and a couple of those were actually starters and here they are as seniors getting ready to play in Little Rock.”

Rector got to the championship by downing Woodlawn 48-0 and then eliminating defending champ Izard County 62-40.

“They are just good kids, they play hard and they just do everything I have asked them to do through all these years,” Hendrix said. “I have had them since they were in the seventh grade and they are just a good bunch and play hard and just good kids in general.”

Hendrix expects a challenging contest from Spring Hill in the title tilt with fullback TJ Tipton and tailback Zane Minton forming a very productive running back tandem for the Bears.

“They are talented,” Hendrix said. “They have got a heck of a dad gum fullback, got a halfback that can really run, a smart quarterback that can run and they can throw it. Got a good receiver, a good tight end and they are very well coached. Coach does a very good job with them and that’s usually a bad combination (for opponents) – when they are really talented and very well coached.”

Spring Hill took out Brinkley 32-22 in the opening round and then had to wait two weeks before beating Augusta 42-6.

That’s because unbeaten Strong routed Augusta 50-14, but then had to forfeit for using an ineligible player and thus the Red Devils moving on instead.

“We thought we were playing Friday so we didn’t approach it like an open week at all,” Smith said. “We approached it like we were going to play.

“So we actually had our semifinal game last Friday. So we are slammed and losing days quickly to get ready for this game as our opponent has had two full weeks to get prepared for it.”

Smith knows his team has a stiff test in defending Rector’s offense keyed by quarterback Drew Henderson, who has over 2,000 yards total offense.

“You have got to be physically minded and that is something we have tried to implement in our five years here – that physicality that it takes to play football. And our course, speed is a factor and definitely does help.

“I guess one of the guys told me that these guys have been together since the third grade and run this same stuff all way up.

“It is going to be a challenge, it is going to be a chore to defend it. I think my guys, we have played fast, we have played physical and we are going to try and stop …Thursday night their running attack.”