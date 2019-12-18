Comprehensive Recap of 2019 Arkansas High School Football State Finals

Over the last two weekends, Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium played host to the six Arkansas high school football state finals.

FOX16’s Nick Walters has your complete recap of this year’s championships.

Below are final scores and video timecodes to catch highlights of the game you may have missed.

Video Timecode – Classification: Teams & Scores

0:10 – 7A: Bryant 21 North Little Rock 7

1:12 – 6A: Searcy 28 Benton 27

2:12 – 5A: Pulaski Academy 63 Little Rock Christian Academy 21

3:30 – 4A: Joe T. Robinson 56 Shiloh Christian 28

4:32 – 3A: Harding Academy 51 Osceola 26

5:40 – 2A: Fordyce 28 Junction City 6