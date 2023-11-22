BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Bigelow’s unbeaten football team its intent on making sure the Grinch doesn’t steal Thanksgiving again this season.

The 2020 Class A state champion Panthers (12-0) host Marked Tree (10-2) Friday night at 7 p.m. looking to put past November postseason losses in 2020 (quarterfinal), 2021 (second round) and 2022 (opening round) behind them.

Bigelow head coach Luke Starks believes this is team that is ready to make this a November to Remember for a program that has won 17 of its last 18 games and 22 of its last 24 contests.

“I should preface this by saying the last few years we have had successful classes coming in and out the doors here,” Starks said. “But the last few years we feel like we have been bounced earlier then we should have and this group has kind of taken that and run with it.

“We have finally got back on track in the playoffs like we did three years when we had a quarterfinal run before falling to a really good Des Arc team. The last two years we have got bounced early.

“This group has gotten us back to where we kind of felt going into that year. You can’t really put one reason on why this is or isn’t, but this group coming together has been great and really made sure we could try to make a run this November.”

Starks is trying to manage Thanksgiving week as normal as he can.

“We are trying to keep it as regular as possible,” Starks said. “…Thursday morning we will come in at 7:30 on Thursday, do our little walk through and lift and then try and get them some breakfast and get them out the door so they can go and enjoy that time with their family.”

Bigeklow won the Class 2A state basketball title earlier this year and played for a state baseball title game in 2022.

“This is a group of kids who has had a lot of success in a ll of our sports and are just bunch of hard-working, good character kids who play together and for each other,” Starks said.

That success understandably has the community in a very supportive mode.

“The community support has been awesome, the administration’s awesome and there is a group of guys now who call themselves Super Fans, who have started tailgating this year before the game,” Starks said.

“We have blocked this little street off in between the campus and the field house this season. So they sold spots and they get out there like three or four hours ahead of the game and just hang out.

“That does a lot for the team to see the fans buy into stuff. It has been a great thing. I can’t say how thankful we are as a staff for the team to see that on Friday.”

Bigelow has a standout quarterback in senior Rhett Neumeier (6-2, 215).

“He has around a 68 percent completion rate and he has thrown for 270 and 250 yards the last two weeks,” Starks said. “He’s a very smart kid and has done a great job the past few years in leading us to a lot of success.”

Nose guard Dawson McCollum (5-11, 220) had five sacks in a game last season and demands attention while heading up the defense.

There’s also a bevy of two way stars in tailback-linebacker Carter Alexander (6-1, 205), wide receiver-defensive back Brandt Tipton (5-11, 155), fullback-linebacker Braeden Winningham (6-0, 225), wide receiver-defensive back Martell Macon (6-0, 160) and tailback-linebacker Jayden Dunlap (5-10, 215).

Marked Tree, looking to make its first ever state championship game appearance, has followed up last season’s 9-3 mark with a 10-win year that finds the program in its first state semifinal round game since 1972.

This season’s run has included postseason road wins at defending Class 2A champ Hazen (22-12) and previously unbeaten and No. 1 seed Mufreesboro (28-14).

The Indians are led by junior quarterback Kenyon Carter (5-9, 170) and senior tailback Jayvion Tribble (5-8, 195).

“They are extremely athletic and they have a quarterback that can really throw it around,” Starks said. “He does a really good job of sharing the ball and they have four guys or so that can catch it and are tough to bring down in space.

“Their little running back is also very explosive and I would say probably the fastest guy on the team. I don’t know that for sure, but it looks like just going on what I have seen off film. Defensively they just fly around and make plays.”

