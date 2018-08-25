Fearless Friday Content

Posted: Aug 25, 2018 12:06 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2018 06:22 AM CDT

Wess Moore and the Fearless Friday team come together from all across the state to bring fans all the highlights and final scores from high school football games in Arkansas for what's officially labeled Week 0 (August 24).

