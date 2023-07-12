BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

When the annual Southwest Elite 7-on-7 tournament starts up Thursday morning at Shiloh Christian, Cave City will be one of the youngest of the 15 teams involved.

But Caveman head coach Danny Brustrom, who played under legendary Newport head coach Bill Keedy, knows the experience will be invaluable for his program.

“We have only got four seniors and probably just one of them is going to start,” Brustrom said. “So we are playing a lot of young kids, but I think our future is bright.”

The Southwest Elite has been condensed into one-day event this summer instead of the normal two-day one with Shiloh the Saints varsity not participating this season.

The other teams in pool A with Cave City are Lake Hamilton, Poyen, Bismark and Waldron

Pool B has Texarkana, Mena, Ashdown, Perryville and a second team from Lake Hamilton.

The teams competing in Pool C are Nashville, Carlisle, Little Rock Southwest, Smackover with one other team expected to join the mix.

Pool play will begin at 9 a.m. with bracket played scheduled to start at 2 p.m. at the Field of Dreams.

Cave City has about 30 players on its roster, which has been the norm the last few seasons.

“We are at 30,” Brustrom said after his team played in a 7-on-7 at the University of Arkansas in June. “Every year I have been at Cave City, we are at about 30. When covid came, we had about 45 to 50, but covid killed that and it has been 30 ever since.

“The kids that we have got are hard workers, from a farming community.”

The Caveman’s six wins in 2021 tied for the second-most in school history, but the program dipped to 1-9 mark last season.

That included going 1-5 in the tough Class 4A-2 conference, which includes defending state champion Harding Academy and other quality foes such as Stuttgart and Lonoke.

“The expectation is we should have won more last year,” Brustrom said. “We had a good group of seniors and we just couldn’t put it together there at the end.

“We were ahead of Heber (Springs) at halftime, but the wheels fall off. We played Lonoke a really good game and I think they beat us by 13 but it was closer than that. It was less than a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“The Bald Knob game was the one that really makes us sick. We lost in overtime. They completed a pass on 4th and 20 to tie the game and send it to overtime.”

Brustom is excited about the development of backs Shawn Walling, Tristan Walls and Matt King while Gage Huff returns as an all-conference lineman.

“Shawn Walling will be our bellcow,” Brustrom said. “We have a couple of young backs that I am pretty high on in Tristan Wiles and Matt King.

“Gage Huff is a returning all conference lineman for us. He’ll anchor our line and we will move them around a lot. He’s a good player, a big kid that has lost a lot of weight. I don’t like that, but he is more athletic now.”

That group will definitely be looking to run the ball.

“We have just got to keep working hard,” Brustrom said. “We are going to run the ball, run the Wing-T, we our going to run the buck sweep and trap.”

Walling heads up a defense that looks to improve this season.

“Defensively, we have got to get better,” Brustrom said. “We gave up 36 points a game last year and that was a killer for us. We are going to have to have some young kids step up.”

Photo by John D. James