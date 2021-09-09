Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
BestReviews
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Hunger Action Month
Top Stories
Faulkner County Sheriff issues letter to employees, says he won’t support a vaccine mandate
Video
4 injured after apartment building explosion near Atlanta
Little Rock sales tax vote set for Tuesday; one day of early voting left
Video
“Welcome to the SEC, Texas.” Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he’s proud of Razorbacks’ historic win
Video
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Troy’s Terrific Travels
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Fishing with Big Sarge
Top Stories
Stafford leads LA Rams past Bears 34-14 in dynamic debut
Top Stories
Medvedev overcomes pressure, Djokovic to win U.S. Open
“Welcome to the SEC, Texas.” Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he’s proud of Razorbacks’ historic win
Video
LEADING OFF: 41-year-old Hill faces 40-year-old Wainwright
Mahomes dazzles as Chiefs rally for 33-29 win over Browns
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Share the Road
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Summer Eats and Treats
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Game of the Week: 9-9-21
Fearless Friday Game of the Week
Posted:
Sep 9, 2021 / 10:30 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 12, 2021 / 01:48 PM CDT
Hog Schedule Scorestream
Trending Stories
Multiple students arrested after fights break out at Pine Bluff High School
Video
‘Operation Blue Sky’ nets 21 meth arrests in Garland County
Missouri fugitive named as person of interest in Pulaski County homicide
Escaped Arkansas prison inmate alert
Video
Gov. Hutchinson issues statement after Pres. Biden announces plan to mandate vaccines on businesses