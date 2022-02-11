LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Another high school football season, and now another Fearless Friday Award Show, is in the books. On Friday night, Wess Moore named FOX16 Sports’ top plays last season across Central Arkansas. In front a live studio audience, the player takes home well-earned hardware and responds to the honor.

The award for Best Catch goes to Vilonia wide receiver Jamison Hinsley. On September 16th against Russellville and on Fearless Friday’s live Thursday night broadcast, the senior came up with an incredible one-handed catch and run taken to to the house.