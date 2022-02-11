LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Another high school football season, and now another Fearless Friday Award Show, is in the books. On Friday night, Wess Moore named FOX16 Sports’ top plays last season across Central Arkansas. In front a live studio audience, the player takes home well-earned hardware and responds to the honor.

The award for Best Fumble Recovery goes to Magnet Cove linebacker Brett Williams. On November 6th against Poyen, the junior stripped the ball loose from a ball carrier and rumbled all the way the other way.