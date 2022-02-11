LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Another high school football season, and now another Fearless Friday Award Show, is in the books. On Friday night, Wess Moore named FOX16 Sports’ top plays last season across Central Arkansas. In front a live studio audience, the player takes home well-earned hardware and responds to the honor.

The award for Best Interception goes to Glen Rose defensive back Conner Taylor. On September 10th against Magnet Cove and on the final play of the first half, Taylor picked off a Hail Mary and took it all the way to the house. As the scoreboard sounded off, following a twisting interception Taylor flipped his hips and flipped the game script.