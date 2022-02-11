LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Another high school football season, and now another Fearless Friday Award Show, is in the books. On Friday night, Wess Moore named FOX16 Sports’ top plays last season across Central Arkansas. In front a live studio audience, the player takes home well-earned hardware and responds to the honor.

The award for Best Run goes to Pulaski Academy running back Joseph Himon. On October 22nd against rival Little Rock Christian, the Northwestern signee muscled his way past defenders into the end zone. After capping off his senior season with a third straight 5A state championship, Himon earns our honor of Best Run for the third straight year.