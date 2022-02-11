LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Another high school football season, and now another Fearless Friday Award Show, is in the books. On Friday night, Wess Moore named FOX16 Sports’ top plays last season across Central Arkansas. In front a live studio audience, the player takes home well-earned hardware and responds to the honor.

The award for Best Special Teams Play goes to McGehee punt returner Jody Easter. On October 15th against Rison, the senior took a lateral and delivered a dramatic open-field stiff arm. Easter outran defenders down the sideline en route to a touchdown that put the game out of hand. McGehee went on to an unbeaten conference slate and reached the 3A semifinals.