LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Another high school football season, and now another Fearless Friday Award Show, is in the books. On Friday night, Wess Moore named FOX16 Sports’ top plays last season across Central Arkansas. In front a live studio audience, the player takes home well-earned hardware and responds to the honor.

Out of the three nominees, this year’s overwhelming Fan Vote winner is Dardanelle wide receiver Blake Thomas. On September 3rd at Charleston, the junior made what’s likely the circus catch of the year. Off a deflection from his defender, Thomas fully outreached his arm and tapped a falling ball back into his vicinity. With impressive awareness in a split second, he corralled the ricochet pass before it hit the turf.