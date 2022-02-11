LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Another high school football season, and now another Fearless Friday Award Show, is in the books. On Friday night, Wess Moore named FOX16 Sports’ top plays last season across Central Arkansas. In front a live studio audience, the player takes home well-earned hardware and responds to the honor.

How can you not be romantic about the game? Mitch Petrus sure was. The former Razorback and NFL player cherished every moment of his playing career, carrying his passion over to Fearless Friday coverage in his home state. In honor of the late Petrus, Moore hands off this year’s award to Greenbrier senior running back Nick Huett, who exhibited sportsmanship and a contagious love for football.