LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Another high school football season, and now another Fearless Friday Award Show, is in the books. On Friday night, Wess Moore named FOX16 Sports’ top plays last season across Central Arkansas. In front a live studio audience, the player takes home well-earned hardware and responds to the honor.

The award for Play of the Year goes to Stuttgart running back Cedric Hawkins. On October 29th at Lonoke, the junior broke tackle after tackle for a score in an “unbelievable run with shades of Barry Sanders.” The Ricebirds went on to an unbeaten conference slate and reached the 4A quarterfinals.

What makes the award more unique is that KLRT reporter Jay Bir, who shot and voiced the highlight that night, enjoyed the final day of his 16-year tenure at the station as Hawkins receives the award.