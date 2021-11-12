Ashdown at Lonoke

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. (KARK) — When Henderson State plays in Saturday’s “Battle of the Ravine,” it’ll be the loudest crowd some players have ever experienced. One Reddie however won’t hear it, but that’s what makes his story so impactful.

Shaq’ke Robinson is known as “Shaq” to his teammates. He’s an important rotational player, picking up 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks as a redshirt sophomore nose guard. He’s also deaf.