Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Former Harding student, Botham Jean, honored with mural in downtown Searcy
Video
Bald Knob City Council looking to revamp social media policy
Video
Salvation Army kicks off 2020 Red Kettle campaign in central Arkansas
Video
Stuttgart community members call for police chief resignation after social media political post
Video
Storm Team
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Ridder, No. 7 Cincinnati roll over East Carolina, 55-17
Top Stories
With COVID-19 surging, swimmers return to racing in the US
Ageless wonder Bernhard Langer oldest to make Masters cut
Johnson, Thomas part of 4-way share atop Masters leaderboard
Crawford returns to ring in title defense against Brook
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Bauxite vs. Huntsville
Fearless Friday Highlights
Posted:
Nov 13, 2020 / 11:17 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 13, 2020 / 11:18 PM CST
Bauxite wins 26-23
Trending Stories
Judge rules LRPD chief broke the law by withholding staffs’ personnel records from them
Fearless Friday Play of the week: Week 11
Video
Nettleton vs. Maumelle
Video
Little Rock residents can throw large items away for free on November 21
Watson Chapel vs. Vilonia
Video