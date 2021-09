There are great rivalries all across the state, but there are very few family feuds.

Tonight at War Memorial Stadium family bragging rights were on the line when Parkview hosted White Hall.

Jay Bir tells us which brother will have the upper hand for the next year.

Parkview and head coach Brad Bolding take the win this year beating White Hall 13-10.

Parkview goes to Pine Bluff next week. White Hall hosts Drew Central.