It’s been 32 games since the Hornets lost a game. However, the reigning three-time state champ lost to a Texas team a week ago and this week they had to travel up to play undefeated Fort Smith Northside.

Will Moclair brings us all the highlights.

Bryant beats Fort Smith Northside 35-17.

Next week Bryant will host the Catholic Rockets who are still looking for their first win.

The Grizzlies will host Little Rock Central, who is also winless so far.