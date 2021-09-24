Camden Fairview at Lakeside

A couple of teams coming off a couple of impressive wins started conference play against each other today.

Lakeside picked up its first win of the season, improving to 1-2.. they host Camden Fairview tonight whose only lost once out of their four games.

However, our coverage wins tonight because we had Master Chief Justin Rotton back from a week off to cover the game.

Camden Fairview beats Hot Springs Lakeside 38-33.

Next for the cardinals is a date against Texarkana.

Lakeside has to take a trip to Magnolia.