Searcy Lions come to the Rock to take on the Little Rock Christian Academy Warriors. Warriors take the win over the Lions 38-20.

Sylvan Hills Bears goes across the river to Little Rock Central. Sylvan Hills crushes Little Rock Central 30-0.

Sheridan Hornets takes on Lakeside Rams. Sheridan handles Lakeside 24-7.

Arkadelphia faces off against the Hot Springs Trojans. The Badgers beat the Trojans 43-27.

Riverview goes to Central Arkansas Christian. Riverview dominates CAC 41-7.