Fearless Friday scores: Bryant vs. LR Catholic, Cabor vs. Southwest

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A porch pirate has been caught swiping packages in the Midtown area, but this isn't a spur of the moment thief; the culprit wears a unique outfit to scope out his targets and knows exactly which homes to hit up.

At least four posts on the popular Nextdoor app, all within the past month and all in the same area, describe a man in a beige car and a reflective safety vest picking up packages and going through the mail. One post describes a similar crime, with the person of interest wearing a more casual outfit and going after a lockbox. The man appears to carefully target the homes he steals from, swooping in soon after a package is delivered or if there has been no activity at the home for some time.

Ashley Kemp and her family are some of the latest victims. They live on Illinois Street in Little Rock, an area that has been targeted by the same mysterious man at least twice.