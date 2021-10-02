Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
BestReviews
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
Newsfeed Now
Hunger Action Month
Top Stories
Vest-wearing porch pirate targets Little Rock’s Midtown
Video
Arkansas Department of Health, Little Rock School District partner to host flu clinic
Video
Lake Hamilton High School students ‘STEP’ into careers before graduation
Video
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old son traveling with ‘armed and dangerous’ NC murder suspect, thought to be headed to Arkansas
Video
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Troy’s Terrific Travels
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Fishing with Big Sarge
Top Stories
Angels deliver blow to Mariners’ playoff hopes with 2-1 win
Top Stories
Tyler Allgeier, No. 13 BYU run past Utah State 34-20
No. 5 Iowa forces 7 turnovers in 51-14 rout of Maryland
Yanks’ rally fizzles, AL wild-card race tightens as Rays win
Dodgers’ Kershaw leaves vs Brewers with forearm discomfort
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Share the Road
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Fearless Friday scores: Bryant vs. LR Catholic, Cabor vs. Southwest
Fearless Friday Highlights
Posted:
Oct 2, 2021 / 12:20 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 2, 2021 / 12:20 AM CDT
Bryant beats Little Rock Catholic 21-0
Cabot beats Southwest 45-7
Trending Stories
‘He gave me a hug’: Family of Sydney Sutherland tells all, shares thoughts on her accused killer
Video
Man accused of killing Jackson County woman Sydney Sutherland pleads guilty to murder, will spend life in prison
Video
Vest-wearing porch pirate targets Little Rock’s Midtown
Video
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old son traveling with ‘armed and dangerous’ NC murder suspect, thought to be headed to Arkansas
Video
Arkansas man sentenced to more than seven years for drug trafficking, money laundering