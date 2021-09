RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – The family of Hunter Brittain spoke out following a special prosecutor’s decision to charge the former Lonoke County deputy Sgt. Michael Davis with manslaughter for the 17-year-old’s death.

On Friday, about 50 people packed a Russellville courtroom as they awaited the final decision. A sigh of relief from Brittain’s friends and family could be heard following the announcement of the charge.