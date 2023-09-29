Fearless Friday is covering highlights from games across the state:
Little Rock Southwest at Cabot
Jonesboro at Bryant
Little Rock Central at Fort Smith Northside
Rogers at Fayetteville
Fort Smith Southside at Bentonville
Springdale Har-Ber at Rogers Heritage
Bentonville West at Springdale
Greenbrier at Greenwood
Green Co. Tech at Jacksonville
Van Buren at Lake Hamilton
Sylvan Hills at Sheridan
Morrilton at Watson Chapel
Hope at Hot Springs
Dover at Hall
Central Arkansas Christian at Mayflower
Waldron at Malvern
Jessieville at Glen Rose
Booneville at West Fork
Carlisle at Episcopal
Baptist Prep at Hazen