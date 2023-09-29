Fearless Friday is covering highlights from games across the state:

Little Rock Southwest at Cabot

Jonesboro at Bryant

Little Rock Central at Fort Smith Northside

Rogers at Fayetteville

Fort Smith Southside at Bentonville

Springdale Har-Ber at Rogers Heritage

Bentonville West at Springdale

Greenbrier at Greenwood

Green Co. Tech at Jacksonville

Van Buren at Lake Hamilton

Sylvan Hills at Sheridan

Morrilton at Watson Chapel

Hope at Hot Springs

Dover at Hall

Central Arkansas Christian at Mayflower

Waldron at Malvern

Jessieville at Glen Rose

Booneville at West Fork

Carlisle at Episcopal

Baptist Prep at Hazen