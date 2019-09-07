Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
The Mel Robbins Show
Top Stories
Mom’s mission to honor murdered son
Top Stories
River bumper near I-30 likely damaged by flood, no threat to traffic
Conway officers find meth lab during traffic stop
Burn bans issued in some Arkansas counties, others on wildfire watch
Two Dallas County men arrested after allegedly engaging in sexual activity with minors, other charges
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Wallin out to shock Fury, put Sweden back on boxing map
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Cubs’ Russell hit in face, D-backs face deGrom
Top Stories
Red Sox part ways with baseball boss Dave Dombrowski
Brady starts his 20th season by beating Steelers 33-3
High School Football Week 1 Breakdown with Scooter Register
Blake Anderson returns to the Red Wolves’ sideline
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Genoa Central vs. Foreman
Fearless Friday Highlights
Posted:
Sep 7, 2019 / 03:03 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 7, 2019 / 08:19 AM CDT
The Foreman Gators defeat the Genoa Central Dragons with a score of 24-0.