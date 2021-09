The Maumelle Hornets opened the season with a road victory over Sylvan Hills.

The Hornets were scheduled to have their home opener tonight but their new artificial turf isn’t quite ready.

Instead, Maumelle played at Joe T. Robinson. Nick walters was there and has more from the game.

Joe T. Robinson squeaked out an overtime win over the Maumelle Hornets 47-44.

Joe T. goes to Marion next week, and Maumelle plays at Vilonia.