Joe T. Robinson Signing Day

LITTLE ROCK, AR – The Joe T. Robinson Senators came up a victory short of a state title, but Wednesday they were celebrating 12 student athletes signing their letter of intent. In December, Zach Williams signed with the University of Arkansas.
Elliott Harris Jr – Highland
Jaiden Lee – Arkansas Tech
Mekel Kentle – Missouri Western
Davis Wofford – Army
Zaytron Waits – Missouri Western
Andrew Johnson – Henderson State
Issac Dubose – Southern Arkansas
Traveon James – Missouri Western
Matthew Howard – Ouachita Baptist
Greyson Tackett – Missouri Western
Tyler Jones – Arkansas Tech
Courtney Snelling – Arkansas Monticello