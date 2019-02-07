Joe T. Robinson Signing Day

LITTLE ROCK, AR – The Joe T. Robinson Senators came up a victory short of a state title, but Wednesday they were celebrating 12 student athletes signing their letter of intent. In December, Zach Williams signed with the University of Arkansas.

Elliott Harris Jr – Highland

Jaiden Lee – Arkansas Tech

Mekel Kentle – Missouri Western

Davis Wofford – Army

Zaytron Waits – Missouri Western

Andrew Johnson – Henderson State

Issac Dubose – Southern Arkansas

Traveon James – Missouri Western

Matthew Howard – Ouachita Baptist

Greyson Tackett – Missouri Western

Tyler Jones – Arkansas Tech

Courtney Snelling – Arkansas Monticello