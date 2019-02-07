Little Rock Christian Signing Day

Little Rock, AR – Five LRCA Warriors signed with NCAA Division I, II, III and NAIA institutions.

Division I Signees :

Allison Risius – University of Arkansas at Little Rock – Cross Country

Chase Venn – Loyola University, New Orleans, LA – Golf

Division II Signee:

MJ Loggins – Southern Arkansas University, Magnolia – Football

Division III Signee:

Claire Huchingson – Hendrix College, Conway, AR – Soccer

NAIA Signee:

Bernard Givens – Missouri Baptist University, Saint Louis, MO – Football

“Athleticism is a gift – a talent shaped by hard work, an opportunity to honor God and a responsibility to use well for the joy of others. We rejoice with our athletes when they can extend their gift into the college years,” says LRCA Head of School Dr. Gary Arnold.

LRCA Athletic Director Johnny Watson shares, “It’s a tremendous accomplishment for these student athletes to reach this level of success and to be rewarded with scholarships. This a proud moment for LRCA Athletics and for our community. Congratulations Warriors!”