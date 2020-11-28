Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Electrical equipment stolen from Christmas display
Video
‘Holidays on Main’ a COVID-safe way to celebrate the holidays in Little Rock
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations continue to increase, 1,000+ new cases reported
Isaiah Joe signs 3-yr, $4.2 million deal (2-yr, $2.4 mil guaranteed) with the 76ers
Storm Team
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Oregon State upsets No. 9 Oregon 41-38 on Nolan’s late run
Top Stories
50-something Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr. hungry to fight again
Book, defense help No. 2 Notre Dame beat No. 25 UNC 31-17
Ravaged by COVID-19, Ravens face issues beyond new schedule
No. 6 Kansas, behind Braun’s 30 points, tops Saint Joseph’s
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Home for the Holidays
Santa’s Local Gifts
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Magnolia vs. Pulaski Academy
Fearless Friday Highlights
Posted:
Nov 27, 2020 / 11:45 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 27, 2020 / 11:45 PM CST
Pulaski Academy win 53-29.
Trending Stories
North Little Rock homeowner receives letter telling him to take his Black Santa down and move
Video
Isaiah Joe signs 3-yr, $4.2 million deal (2-yr, $2.4 mil guaranteed) with the 76ers
NLRPD investigating early-morning homicide
Arkansas Has Three Tacklers Among Top 10 in Nation Including Grant Morgan at No. 1
LRPD identify victim in Monday night deadly shooting investigation
Video