It all comes down to one more game to determine which team gets the top seeding in Conference 4A-7.

Both Malvern and Arkadelphia are undefeated in conference play and are vying for the conference title.

Malvern head coach JD Plumlee says there is a lot riding on this game as the number one seed in the conference gets the advantage of playing at home during the playoffs.

With so much on the line, the cross-town rivals will face off this Friday night at 7:00 for the title.