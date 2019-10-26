Monticello vs. Warren

MONROE, LA (10/11/19)-- A new success takes flight in the Louisiana Falconry world as a local catches the first Peregrine Falcon for hunting.

"I would spend the day waiting and watching, hoping and praying," said Dale Barry, Master Class Falconer in Louisiana.

After sitting in a stand for 10 days, a Monroe Master Falconer caught the first wild peregrine falcon in the state of Louisiana. For three years, Wildlife and fisheries have done a drawing for one permit in the state, but no one has been able to capture a Peregrine Falcon until this year.

"It's gonna be up to me to show him the game and then he's gonna kill, he's a machine," said Barry (Along side Arctic Boy, Peregrine Falcon).