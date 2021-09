Now for some 4A fun! — Arkadelphia has had one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the state.

They were 1-2 coming into today and conference play doesn’t get any easier against the 2-1 Nashville scrappers.

Our Nick Walters went down to Badger territory to bring us all the 4A action.

Arkadelphia beats Nashville 42-14.

Next week the Badgers will come to Little Rock to take on Joe T. Robinson and the Scrappers have a home game against Fountain Lake.