No. 4 North Little Rock got the Randy Sandefur era off to a good start last week with a 30 point win over Springdale Har-Ber.

Friday the Charging Wildcats took on No. 6 Fayetteville.

Will Moclair got all the highlights.

North Little Rock held on to the halftime ead to beat Fayetteville 14-7.

North Little Rock goes to West Memphis next week, and Fayetteville is off.