No. 5 Pulaski Academy started off the Anthony Lucas era with a bang.

The Bruins put up 53 first-half points against Joe T. Robinson last week. Tonight the Bruins hosted Ridgeland Academy out of Madison Mississippi.

Troy Lynch has all the highlights from Friday’s game.

Pulaski Academy wins over Ridgeland Academy 63-39.

Pulaski Academy plays at Lipscomb academy in Tennessee next week.