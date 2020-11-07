Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Little Rock bakery honors homeless customer who passed away with a ‘special’ named after her
Video
LIVE: Joe Biden expected to speak from the Chase Center in Delaware
Live
Answers for your continuing election questions
Family speaks out about man killed on I-30
Video
Storm Team
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
No. 9 BYU routs No. 21 Boise State 51-17 to remain unbeaten
Top Stories
DeChambeau and his Paul Bunyan power the talk of the Masters
D’Eriq King leads No. 11 Miami to comeback win over NC State
Jason Day in contention in Houston Open on eve of Masters
Turner will not be disciplined by MLB for return to field
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Prairie Grove vs. Elkins
Fearless Friday Highlights
Posted:
Nov 6, 2020 / 11:10 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 6, 2020 / 11:10 PM CST
Prairie Grove wins 28-20
Trending Stories
Family speaks out about man killed on I-30
Video
Police: Suspect tries to hit US marshal with car during arrest attempt, marshal shoots back
Video
Arkansas Storm Team
Little Rock bakery honors homeless customer who passed away with a ‘special’ named after her
Video
The latest on the presidential race: Biden leads electoral, popular vote
Video