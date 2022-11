The Pulaski Academy Bruins are no strangers to high-pressure games.

The 10-time state champs will take on Lake Hamilton Friday night for the second-place seed in conference 6A-West.

The winner of tomorrow’s game will have a first-round bye heading into the playoffs.

Pulaski Academy head coach Anthony Lucas said he is proud of how his team has handled moving up to 6A and the work they have put into their pursuit of another state championship.