1  of  2
Breaking News
EXCLUSIVE: Interview with the mother, grandmother of Michael Brown 2 Henderson State University professors arrested on meth, drug charges, Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office says

Trumann vs. Joe T. Robinson

Fearless Friday Highlights
Posted: / Updated:

Joe T. Robinson defeats Trumann with a score of 49-16.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story