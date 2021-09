No. 7 North Little Rock opens the season tonight with its first game under new head coach Randy Sandefur.

The Charging Wildcats hosted the Springdale Har-Ber Wildcats.

Justin Rotton has all the highlights from the Wildcat fight.

North Little Rock charges to win 58-28 over Springdale Har-Ber.

North Little Rock goes to Fayetteville next week. Har-Ber has the week off.