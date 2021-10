The Conway Wampus Cats are on a roll.

In the last two weeks, Conway has defeated North Little Rock and Cabot.

Friday night against Cabot, Conway rolled up 573 yards of offense.

Quarterback Donovyn Omolo played a huge role.

He completed 20 of 26 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns.

Conway put up 57 points in the win.

Donovyn Omolo and his big game earns him the Fearless Friday Player of the Week.