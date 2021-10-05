Central Arkansas Player of the Week 10-4-21: Cameron Harris, Benton Panthers Wide Receiver

This week’s high school football schedule looks great.

Two of the top teams in the state play when Cabot travels to Conway.

Plus, you have the best offense in 5A, Pulaski Academy, taking on the best defense in 5A, White Hall.

And, then there’s Parkview at Benton.

The Panthers are hoping to get another huge game from Cameron Harris.

Last week, the wide receiver went off against Siloam Springs.

Harris had seven catches for 213 yards and three touchdowns.

Benton beat Siloam Springs 66-29 and Cam Harris is our Fearless Friday Player of the Week.