Central Arkansas Player of the Week 11-1-21: Stran Smith, Benton Quarterback

The final week of the high school football regular season is here.

We have big games Thursday night and Friday night.

Last week Benton and Lake Hamilton played for the 6A West title.

The Panthers came out on top, winning by a point when they stopped a late Lake Hamilton two-point attempt.

Benton quarterback Stran Smith was huge. He completed 22 of 29 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns. Smith also ran for 87 yards. So, that’s 415 total yards of offense. Big-time performance!

Stran Smith is our Fearless Friday Player of the Week.